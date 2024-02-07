3 Western Railway Employees Run Over by Local Train Near Mumbai While on Duty

Advertisement

Mumbai: In an unfortunate incident, three employees of Western Railway (WR) were killed after being run over by a suburban local train near Mumbai during the morning peak hour rush late on Monday night. The tragic incident was reported near Vasai station in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

The Railway staff were mowed down by the train while they were carrying out repair works on tracks at Vasai. According to sources, the deceased were attending to points failures between Vasai Road and Nagai railway stations at the time of the incident.

The deceased were identified as Senior Section Engineer (Signal) Vasu Mitra, Assistant (Signal & Telecom) Sachin Wankhede, and Signal Maintainer Somnath Uttam Lambture.

Senior officials from the Western Railway rushed to the spot after the tragedy. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

An official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the local was going towards Churchgate in Mumbai. The Western Railway has ordered an inquiry into the incident, officials said.

The authorities have paid Rs 55,000 each to the family members of the three deceased as immediate relief, they said. Police have registered a case of accidental death.