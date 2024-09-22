Published 14:02 IST, September 22nd 2024
3 Women Among 4 Wanted Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
Three women Naxalites and a male cadre, carrying a collective reward of Rs 20 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Three women Naxalites and a male cadre, carrying a collective reward of Rs 20 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh | Image: PTI/file
