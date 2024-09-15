sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 3 Women Among 5 Killed on Suspicion of Practising Witchcraft in Chhattisgarh, 5 Detained

Published 17:14 IST, September 15th 2024

3 Women Among 5 Killed on Suspicion of Practising Witchcraft in Chhattisgarh, 5 Detained

Two couples and a woman were allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of practising witchcraft in a village in Chhattisgarh’s tribal-dominated Sukma district on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
3 Women Among 5 Killed on Suspicion of Practising Witchcraft in Chhattisgarh, 5 Detained
3 Women Among 5 Killed on Suspicion of Practising Witchcraft in Chhattisgarh, 5 Detained | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

17:14 IST, September 15th 2024