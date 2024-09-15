Published 17:14 IST, September 15th 2024
3 Women Among 5 Killed on Suspicion of Practising Witchcraft in Chhattisgarh, 5 Detained
Two couples and a woman were allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of practising witchcraft in a village in Chhattisgarh’s tribal-dominated Sukma district on Sunday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
3 Women Among 5 Killed on Suspicion of Practising Witchcraft in Chhattisgarh, 5 Detained | Image: PTI/file
