3 Women Killed, Several injured After Bus Crashes into Divider on Chikkanahalli Flyover in Tumakuru | Image: X

Tumakuru: At least three people were killed and several other were injured after a bus crashed into a divider on the Chikkanahalli flyover in Sira Taluk in Tumakuru, the police said.

The incident occurred during the wee hours of Monday. The three deceased have been identified as Shefali Singh, Urvi and Priyanka.

Officials also said that the bus carrying about 30 passengers was heading towards Bengaluru when the accident occurred at around 4:30 am.

The three women died on the spot, police said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital, police added.

The bus belonged to Sun Riser Travels, which was coming from Goa to Bengaluru when the mishap occurred on National Highway-48.

Karnataka IPS Officer Dies in Road Accident On His Way to First Posting

An IPS officer died in an accident while he was on his way to take up his first posting in Hassan district, police said on Monday.

Harsh Bardhan, who was in his twenties, was a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre and hailed from Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The accident took place on Sunday evening, when the tyre of the police vehicle he was travelling in allegedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk, following which the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a house and a tree on the roadside, police said.

According to police, Bardhan was on his way to Hassan to report on duty as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur, police said.