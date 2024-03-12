×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

3 Workers Killed, 8 Feared Trapped in Mahoba Mining Operation

Reports indicate a major accident occurred during blasting operations, resulting in the death of four laborers, while eight others are feared trapped.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
3 Workers Killed, 8 Feared Trapped in Mahoba Mining Accident
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: A devastating incident shook the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh as illegal mining activities on a hill near Pahara village turned fatal. Reports indicate a major accident occurred during blasting operations, resulting in the death of four laborers, while eight others are feared trapped under the debris. The tragic event unfolded in the vicinity of the Kabrai police station area, sending shockwaves across the region. Upon receiving the alert, local law enforcement swiftly mobilized for rescue operations, with efforts underway to extricate those trapped beneath the rubble.

Amidst the chaos, enraged family members of the victims vented their anguish on the scene, leading to traffic disruptions in the area. The district administration, confirming the demise of three laborers, stated that one individual is in critical condition and receiving treatment at the district hospital.

Expressing sorrow over the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended condolences to the affected families. Assurances of support and assistance were issued by the district administration to the grieving relatives of the deceased.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

