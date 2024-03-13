×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 00:39 IST

3 Killed After Portion of Scaffolding at 24-Storey Under-Construction Building Collapsed in Mumbai

At least 3 workers killed and another got injured after a portion of scaffolding at a 24-storey under-construction building in Mumbai’s Borivali collapsed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Portion of a under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai
Portion of a under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: At least 3 workers were killed and another got severely injured after a portion of scaffolding at a 24-storey under-construction building in Mumbai’s Borivali suburb collapsed. The incident took place on Tuesday leading to a panic-like situation in the area. A senior civic official stated that the incident occurred at Kalpana Chawla Chowk in the Soni Wadi area of the suburb.

The police have filed a case against the building's contractor, a site engineer and one more person and have initiated legal proceedings into the matter.

Rescue operation underway at the spot, says civic official

A civic official said, "Scaffolding from the 16th floor of a 24-storey under-construction building collapsed, which resulted in four workers getting injured. They were rushed to Kandivali-based Shatabdi Hospital, where three of them were declared dead, while the condition of the fourth victim is critical."

After being alerted about the incident, two fire engines were rushed to the spot along with personnel of the fire brigade, police and the civic body.

The civic official said the deceased were identified as Manoranjan Samatdar (42), Shankar Baidya (26) and Piyush Haldhar (42), while the injured worker, Sushil Gupta (36), was admitted in the ICU.

A police officer, however, gave a different version of the accident.

He said the tragedy took place at around 10 am when RCC (reinforced cement concrete) work was going on at the construction site. Four workers, who were shifting a concrete platform to upper floors, fell into a duct on the ground floor from the 16th level, said the police officer.

Raja Babu, a labourer at the same building, said four workers collapsed while working and three of them died on the spot.

Hours later, the police registered an FIR (first information report) against three people, including the under-construction building's contractor.

According to a Borivali police station official, the case was registered against contractor Saroj Kumar Chakrapani Salla (35), site engineer Dhananjay Vijay Parab (29) and foreman Rahul alias Liton Badal Biswas (35).

Senior inspector Neenad Sawant said, "Three labourers died and another was seriously injured in an accident while carrying out construction work in a dangerous place." "We have registered an FIR against three persons, including the building's contractor, under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and further investigation is underway," said Sawant.
 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 00:39 IST

