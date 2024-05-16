Advertisement

New Delhi: In a distressing incident, a three-year-old girl suffocated to death after being locked inside a car while her parents were attending a wedding, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Rajasthan's Kota, PTI reported.

The victim has been identified as Gorvika Nagar. Her father, Pradeep Nagar went to attend the function at Jorawarpura village with his wife and two daughters.

Khatoli police station SHO Banna Lal said that after the family reached the venue and then the mother and the eldest daughter came out of the car and Pradeep went to park the vehicle. Assuming that Gorvika is inside the venue with her mother, Pradeep locked the car and went to attend the function. For almost two hours, both parents engaged in different groups, the SHO added.

However, hours after when they saw each other and asked about Gorvika, they realised she was with neither of them and began searching for her. It was then the couple found her unconscious in the back seat of the car and rushed her to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival, the SHO said.

The parents refused to conduct an autopsy and to file a police case, the official added.

(Inputs from PTI)