3-Year-Old Girl In Nagpur Dies After Falling From Staircase In Her Home | Image: PTI

Nagpur: A 3-year-old girl died after falling from a staircase in her home in Sadar area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on March 17 and the deceased has been identified as Shravanya Vishal Khobragade, he added.

"She lost her balance and fell from the steel staircase and suffered multiple injuries. She died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital," the Sadar police station official said.