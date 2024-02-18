Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 07:08 IST

30 child labourers rescued from Sarojini Nagar market area

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Thirty child labourers were on Tuesday rescued from the Sarojini Nagar market area and the nearby metro station, according to a statement by the sub-divisional magistrate of Vasant Vihar.

The operation was conducted by SDM Nitin Shakya, along with police officials and members of a non-profit organisation, Butterfly, the statement said.

It said that five teams, including members of the child welfare committee, the NGO and the police officers, carried out the operation.

"The law addressing child labour is known as the Child Labour Amendment (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 2016. This law regulates the employment of children and does not allow children below the age of 14 to work except as a child artist and in a family business.

"Even parents who force their children to work in family businesses or as child artists (without letting them go to school) or any prohibited occupations under the law can be punished," Shakya said. PTI TRS IJT

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 07:08 IST

