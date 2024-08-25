sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 300 Booked for Raising Objectionable Slogans During Protest Outside Pune Collectorate

Published 14:41 IST, August 25th 2024

300 Booked for Raising Objectionable Slogans During Protest Outside Pune Collectorate

Police have registered a case against nearly 300 people after alleged objectionable slogans were raised during a protest outside the Pune District Collectorate

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maharashtra Police
Police have registered a case against nearly 300 people after alleged objectionable slogans were raised during a protest outside the Pune District Collectorate | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:41 IST, August 25th 2024