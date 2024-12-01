300 Truckloads Of Potatoes From UP To Arrive In Odisha On Monday: Minister | Image: Unsplash

Bhubaneswar: Potato prices will be stabilised soon in Odisha after arrival of 300 trucks loaded with the tuber from Uttar Pradesh on Monday, a minister said here on Sunday.

Odisha’s Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra said the consignment will reach Odisha by December 2 The state government started procuring potatoes from Uttar Pradesh after the neighbouring West Bengal stopped transportation of the tuber to Odisha, he said.

Claiming that the potato prices have been controlled within Rs 35 a kilogram in the retail market, the minister said prices will go back to normal rates after Monday.

Asked about the high prices of potatoes at markets, Patra said stringent action would be taken against those involved in the black marketing of potatoes in the state.

The minister came down heavily on the West Bengal government for "stopping potato transportation to Odisha".

"West Bengal has a stock of 7 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes while its requirement is about 5 lakh tonnes. Therefore, they can supply the remaining 2 lakh metric tonnes to neighbouring states. But West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stopped the supply for no reason," Patra said.

The minister said the West Bengal government should reconsider its decision and supply potatoes to other states.

"One should help others. However, that is not happening here in case of potatoes. One state may have good production of rice and another may be producing more onion. The additional food grains should be provided to states where the requirement is high,” the minister said.