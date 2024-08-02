sb.scorecardresearch
  3,029 Transgenders Availing AB-PMJAY Since Aug 2022, Says JP Nadda in LS

Published 14:11 IST, August 2nd 2024

3,029 Transgenders Availing AB-PMJAY Since Aug 2022, Says JP Nadda in LS

A total of 3,029 verified transgender persons have been included under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) since August 2022

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A total of 3,029 verified transgender persons have been included under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) since August 2022 | Image: ANI
14:11 IST, August 2nd 2024