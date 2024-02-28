Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam: 32 Disqualified for Taking Mobile Phones Inside HS Exam Centre

Thirty-two candidates have been disqualified in the Class 12 Board examination in West Bengal for entering the exam center with mobile phones

Digital Desk
32 candidates disqualified from HS examination in Bengal for taking mobile phones inside exam center
32 candidates disqualified from HS examination in Bengal for taking mobile phones inside exam center | Image:PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kolkata: Thirty-two candidates have been disqualified in the Class 12 Board examination in West Bengal for entering the exam center with mobile phones in violation of rules, an official said on Wednesday.

“Four candidates were caught using mobile phones during exams on Wednesday and their candidature for the entire examination stand cancelled”, President of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI. 

According to Chiranjib Bhattacharya, “32 students found using mobile phones in the examination hall and all their papers have been cancelled.”

While two candidates cheated to write Mathematics paper, the other two were caught while writing history paper.

"The steps were adopted to prevent any malpractices, including taking images of the question papers and circulating those on social media" he told PTI.

"We have zero tolerance for such acts. The ones disqualified cannot sit for exams for one year," Bhattacharya told PTI.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

