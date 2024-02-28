Advertisement

Kolkata: Thirty-two candidates have been disqualified in the Class 12 Board examination in West Bengal for entering the exam center with mobile phones in violation of rules, an official said on Wednesday.

“Four candidates were caught using mobile phones during exams on Wednesday and their candidature for the entire examination stand cancelled”, President of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI.

Advertisement

According to Chiranjib Bhattacharya, “32 students found using mobile phones in the examination hall and all their papers have been cancelled.”

While two candidates cheated to write Mathematics paper, the other two were caught while writing history paper.

Advertisement

"The steps were adopted to prevent any malpractices, including taking images of the question papers and circulating those on social media" he told PTI.

"We have zero tolerance for such acts. The ones disqualified cannot sit for exams for one year," Bhattacharya told PTI.