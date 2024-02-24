Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 16th, 2022 at 19:13 IST

32 IAS officers shifted in Punjab

32 IAS officers shifted in Punjab

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 32 IAS officers, including two special chief secretary rank officers, with immediate effect.

Senior IAS officer Ravneet Kaur, who was special chief secretary labour, has been posted as special chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner cooperation, according to a government order.

Advertisement

Another senior IAS officer V K Janjua has been posted as special chief secretary jail relieving D K Tiwari, while Anurag Aggarwal has been posted as additional chief secretary (ACS) revenue and rehabilitation.

Vikas Pratap Singh will be the new principal secretary finance, replacing ACS K A P Sinha who has been posted as ACS-cum-financial commissioner taxation.

Advertisement

A Venu Prasad who is ACS to chief minister has been given an additional charge of new and renewable energy resources, relieving Dalip Kumar from this charge.

Kumar who is principal secretary employment generation has been given an additional charge of principal secretary industries and commerce, relieving Tejveer Singh who is now posted as principal secretary power.

Advertisement

ACS Seema Jain has been shifted as ACS social security, relieving R P Shrivasatva who has been posted as ACS forest and wildlife.

ACS Sarvjit Singh will be the new ACS agriculture, while home secretary Anurag Verma has been given an additional charge of principal secretary public works department.

Advertisement

K Siva Prasad will be the new financial commissioner rural development, replacing IAS officer Rahul Bhandari who is now posted as principal secretary technical education.

Alok Shekhar has been posted as principal secretary school education, replacing Ajoy Sharma who has been given the charge of secretary health.

Advertisement

Jaspreet Talwar has been posted as principal secretary higher education in place of Krishan Kumar who goes as principal secretary water resources.

Hussan Lal has been posted as principal secretary medical education and research, while Vivek Pratap Singh has been given the charge of principal secretary local government, replacing A K Sinha who now goes as principal secretary housing and urban development.

Advertisement

Raj Kamal Chaudhary has been posted as principal secretary sports and youth services, while V K Meena has been placed as principal secretary freedom fighters, relieving Sumer Singh Gurjar who now goes as secretary labour.

Vikas Garg will be secretary transport, while Nilkanth S Avhad goes as registrar cooperative societies in place of Arun Sekhri.

Advertisement

Rahul Tiwari has been posted as secretary science technology and environment, while K K Yadav is new taxation commissioner Punjab.

Rajat Agarwal has been posted as secretary personnel, while Varun Roojam is new excise commissioner. M S Jaggi has been posted as secretary civil aviation, as per the order. PTI CHS VSD AQS AQS

Advertisement

Published April 16th, 2022 at 19:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

9 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

10 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

20 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP's Vijay Goyal Launches Website to Help Victims of Stray Dog Attacks

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. IAF Officer Commits Suicide After Alleged Pressure Over Conversion

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. AAP, Cong Announce Seat-Sharing in Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  4. BAI to conduct first Coaches Development Program

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Trouble Stirs for Tejashwi as Pics with Murder Accused Go Viral

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo