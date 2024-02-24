Advertisement

Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 32 IAS officers, including two special chief secretary rank officers, with immediate effect.

Senior IAS officer Ravneet Kaur, who was special chief secretary labour, has been posted as special chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner cooperation, according to a government order.

Advertisement

Another senior IAS officer V K Janjua has been posted as special chief secretary jail relieving D K Tiwari, while Anurag Aggarwal has been posted as additional chief secretary (ACS) revenue and rehabilitation.

Vikas Pratap Singh will be the new principal secretary finance, replacing ACS K A P Sinha who has been posted as ACS-cum-financial commissioner taxation.

Advertisement

A Venu Prasad who is ACS to chief minister has been given an additional charge of new and renewable energy resources, relieving Dalip Kumar from this charge.

Kumar who is principal secretary employment generation has been given an additional charge of principal secretary industries and commerce, relieving Tejveer Singh who is now posted as principal secretary power.

Advertisement

ACS Seema Jain has been shifted as ACS social security, relieving R P Shrivasatva who has been posted as ACS forest and wildlife.

ACS Sarvjit Singh will be the new ACS agriculture, while home secretary Anurag Verma has been given an additional charge of principal secretary public works department.

Advertisement

K Siva Prasad will be the new financial commissioner rural development, replacing IAS officer Rahul Bhandari who is now posted as principal secretary technical education.

Alok Shekhar has been posted as principal secretary school education, replacing Ajoy Sharma who has been given the charge of secretary health.

Advertisement

Jaspreet Talwar has been posted as principal secretary higher education in place of Krishan Kumar who goes as principal secretary water resources.

Hussan Lal has been posted as principal secretary medical education and research, while Vivek Pratap Singh has been given the charge of principal secretary local government, replacing A K Sinha who now goes as principal secretary housing and urban development.

Advertisement

Raj Kamal Chaudhary has been posted as principal secretary sports and youth services, while V K Meena has been placed as principal secretary freedom fighters, relieving Sumer Singh Gurjar who now goes as secretary labour.

Vikas Garg will be secretary transport, while Nilkanth S Avhad goes as registrar cooperative societies in place of Arun Sekhri.

Advertisement

Rahul Tiwari has been posted as secretary science technology and environment, while K K Yadav is new taxation commissioner Punjab.

Rajat Agarwal has been posted as secretary personnel, while Varun Roojam is new excise commissioner. M S Jaggi has been posted as secretary civil aviation, as per the order. PTI CHS VSD AQS AQS