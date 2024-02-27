Advertisement

Dumka, Apr 23 (PTI) Ganja weighing around 34 kg was seized from a house in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday, following which two persons were arrested, police said.

The owner of the house in Banskuli village in Tongra police station area, Sanatan Gorai, and his son Hari Gorai were arrested, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the house was raided and the ganja was seized, sub-divisional police officer Noor Mustafa Ansari said.

"An FIR was lodged against five people," he said. PTI CORR SAN SOM SOM