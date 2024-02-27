Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 23rd, 2022 at 20:24 IST

34 kg ganja seized from Dumka house

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Dumka, Apr 23 (PTI) Ganja weighing around 34 kg was seized from a house in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday, following which two persons were arrested, police said.

The owner of the house in Banskuli village in Tongra police station area, Sanatan Gorai, and his son Hari Gorai were arrested, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the house was raided and the ganja was seized, sub-divisional police officer Noor Mustafa Ansari said.

"An FIR was lodged against five people," he said. PTI CORR SAN SOM SOM

