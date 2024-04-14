Updated April 13th, 2024 at 20:59 IST
35-year-old Delhi Man Shot in Head succumbs, Minor Held - Details Inside
A 35-year-old man, who was shot in the head from a close range in Seelampur, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday and a minor was arrested in connection
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man, who was shot in the head from a close range in Seelampur here, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday and a minor was arrested in connection to the case, police said.
The incident occurred on Friday when Shahnawaz, a labourer, was shot in the head from a close range allegedly over the refusal of protection money, police said.
He was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and later referred to Lok Nayak Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The police examined the CCTV footage and identified the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
"We have apprehended one of the accused persons, who is a juvenile. Other accused persons have been identified as Rehan, Faizan and Shoaib," the DCP said, adding efforts are being made to nab them.
The police have added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR, he said.
During the initial investigation, it appeared to be a case of monetary dispute, another police officer said.
Shahid Malik, the victim’s family member, had told PTI Videos on Friday that they got to know that Shahnawaz fought with someone over the refusal of protection money.
"Though we don't know yet who is behind the shooting. But Shahnawaz fought last night (Thursday) with someone. He did not share the matter with anyone," Malik said earlier.
Published April 13th, 2024 at 20:59 IST
