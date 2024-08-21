Published 12:18 IST, August 21st 2024
35-year-old Harish Kajla Becomes First CAPF Officer to Complete the Iron Man Challenge
Harish Kajla has become the first CAPF officer to successfully complete the Ironman challenge, one of the toughest triathlon events across the globe.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Ironman Triathlon is considered one of the most challenging long-distance triathlon races worldwide. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:18 IST, August 21st 2024