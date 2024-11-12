sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 39,000 Improper Parking Challans Issued at Delhi's 4 Major Railway Stations

Published 17:54 IST, November 12th 2024

39,000 Improper Parking Challans Issued at Delhi's 4 Major Railway Stations

Delhi Traffic Police has prosecuted more than 39,000 vehicles across the city's four railway stations for improper parking this year.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
E-Challan Rules: Fantastic Chance To Have Your Traffic Fine Waived On May 7 | Schedule An Online Session Using THIS Link
Improper parking challans issued at Delhi's 4 major railway station | Image: X/representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:54 IST, November 12th 2024