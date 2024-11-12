Published 17:54 IST, November 12th 2024
39,000 Improper Parking Challans Issued at Delhi's 4 Major Railway Stations
Delhi Traffic Police has prosecuted more than 39,000 vehicles across the city's four railway stations for improper parking this year.
Improper parking challans issued at Delhi's 4 major railway station | Image: X/representative
