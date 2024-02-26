Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 22nd, 2022 at 14:32 IST

4 arrested in connection with lynching of man

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Baripada, Apr 22 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a private firm employee after his car mowed down a villager in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district three days ago, police said on Friday.

The four suspects were arrested on Thursday, an officer said.

A villager identified as Harihar Sethi, 55, was killed on the spot on Tuesday after his motorcycle was hit by the car on National Highway 49 at Goshanipala in Bangiriposi block, 36 km northwest of district headquarters Baripada.

Irate local villagers attacked the two officials of the private firm in the vehicle and the driver, who fled away, Bangiriposi police station inspector Sanjay Parida said.

Satyanarayan Nanda succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital while another employee Phulchand Sharma has been admitted to a hospital in Baripada, police said.

The company has been engaged by the government for a rural drinking water project in Mayurbhanj district. PTI COR HMB RG RG

Published April 22nd, 2022 at 14:32 IST

