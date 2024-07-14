Published 21:02 IST, July 14th 2024
4 Children Died Of Drowning After They Jumped Into Well With Their Mother In MP’s Mandsaur
At least 4 children drowned after their mother jumped into a well with them in an attempt to die by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday.
In MP's Mandsaur, a woman jumped into a well with 4 children in a bid to die by suicide. The children died due to drowning. | Image: Republic
