Updated March 18th, 2024 at 08:58 IST
4 Coaches of Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Train Derail in Rajasthan’s Ajmer
Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed in Rajasthan’s Ajmer in the early hours of Monday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Ajmer: Four coaches and the engine of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train (12548) derailed in Rajasthan’s Ajmer in the early hours of Monday. According to sources, the derailment incident took place at around 1am at Madar Railway Station when the passengers were asleep.
However, there were no immediate reports of any injuries. Soon after receiving the information, the Railways officials carried out the relief and rescue works. The track restoration work is underway.
6 Trains Cancelled
Six train services have been cancelled whereas two others trains were diverted, following the incident.
Advertisement
Railways Issues Helpline Number
The railway authorities have set up a support desk at Ajmer station and issued a helpline number, 0145-2429642, for assistance.
Advertisement
More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:16 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.