Ajmer: Four coaches and the engine of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train (12548) derailed in Rajasthan’s Ajmer in the early hours of Monday. According to sources, the derailment incident took place at around 1am at Madar Railway Station when the passengers were asleep.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Four coaches including the engine of a passenger train travelling from Sabarmati-Agra Cantt derailed near Ajmer. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fX9VeLKw2e — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

However, there were no immediate reports of any injuries. Soon after receiving the information, the Railways officials carried out the relief and rescue works. The track restoration work is underway.

6 Trains Cancelled

Six train services have been cancelled whereas two others trains were diverted, following the incident.

Railways Issues Helpline Number

The railway authorities have set up a support desk at Ajmer station and issued a helpline number, 0145-2429642, for assistance.

More details are awaited.

