×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 20th, 2022 at 10:33 IST

4-day leadership training programme for Meghalaya MLAs & ministers

4-day leadership training programme for Meghalaya MLAs & ministers

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Shillong, May 20 (PTI) Twenty eight legislators and three ministers of Meghalaya attended a four-day training programme on leadership and public policy at the Mohali-based Indian School of Business, officials said.

Organised by Bharti Institute of Public Policy, an autonomous policy think tank of the institute, and the Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship Programme (MLRF), the training is aimed to strengthen the legislative institution and explore leadership challenges and solutions for policymakers, they said. The workshop concluded on Thursday with the participating members visiting the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to interact with legislators there. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit also interacted with the members during a special dinner.

Advertisement

"The workshop has sensitised us about the significance of leadership, how to serve people more efficiently, and to work for our citizens in empathetic and diligent ways. On a personal level, it has certainly encouraged me... to give my best to the state and nation I serve," Meghalaya Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh told PTI.

He said it was like sitting in a class again with classes from 9 am to 4 pm every day with sessions focusing on policy challenges for India in general and Meghalaya in particular.

Advertisement

Along with Banteidor, Ministers Hamlet Dohling and Renikton Tongkhar also attended the training.

The workshop facilitated the legislators with insights into research-oriented policy formulation and implementation, through case studies, group assignments and team-building activities.

Advertisement

"Undertaken by faculty experts at ISB and experienced practitioners from multiple domains, the sessions build on improving the nuanced understanding of aspects related to public policy, leadership management, innovation, sustainable development, digital transformation and public finance," programme convener Dr Aarushi Jain said in a statement.

The Institute has been training and mentoring fellows under the structured two-year MLRF programme. The legislator and staff training through this workshop will further enhance the work dynamics in legislative, procedural and other functions in the Assembly, she added.

Advertisement

"Meghalaya is the first north-eastern state to start with a legislative fellowship programme, with young and highly motivated fellows assisting legislators in research and data analysis on issues of state importance and urgency," an official said.

The programme also helped build and improve rapport among the MLAs, who despite their different political affiliations, were seen working, engaging and learning together inside and outside the class through group projects and studies, Meghalaya Institute of Governance Director Aiban Swer said, adding that the insights and teamwork spirit gained during the stay at the institute will bear significant results back home.

Advertisement

Bharti Institute of Public Policy executive director Prof Ashwini Chhatre said that these workshops, when expanded to all state assemblies, can prove to be game-changer, in terms of top leadership development, evidence-based policies, and leveraging of contemporary management principles for implementation of policies. PTI JOP RG RG

Advertisement

Published May 20th, 2022 at 10:33 IST

BusinessIPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee-Mathias Marriage

a few seconds ago
First Holi celebration in Ayodhya after pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla

Ram Lalla's Holi

2 minutes ago
Best smoothies to try this winter

Smoothies For Summer

10 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

Test of wit new captain

14 minutes ago
Moscow Attack Suspects

Moscow Terror Attack

16 minutes ago
Tips to clean paws of your pets

Tips For Pet Parents

17 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets the ones who were injured during fire at the Mahakaleshwar Mandir

Fire at Mahakal Temple

17 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

India eye goals

18 minutes ago
Team India

Border-Gavaskar extended

20 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

GT spinner showers plaudi

23 minutes ago
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Anushka's Holi

23 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pollard on Pandya Critics

28 minutes ago
Sonam

Sonam In Co-ord Set

29 minutes ago
A noisy argument broke out between the office bearers of the AIADMK and DMK in Chennai on Monday

DMK Vs AIADMK

30 minutes ago
Rakul

B-Town Couples' 1st Holi

31 minutes ago
Emerging Market Currencies and Stocks Rise as Dollar Weakens Ahead of Inflation Data

Dollar slips

33 minutes ago
Hema Malini celebrates Holi

Hema Malini Holi

35 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News16 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo