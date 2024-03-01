English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 26th, 2022 at 21:34 IST

4 dead, 28 injured as bus overturns in UP's Lalitpur

4 dead, 28 injured as bus overturns in UP's Lalitpur

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lalitpur (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Four passengers were killed and 28 others injured on Tuesday evening when the bus they were travelling in overturned and fell into a roadside ditch here, police said.

The accident took place near Masaura village when the driver lost control over the bus while trying to avoid hitting a motorcyclist, they said.

Advertisement

Additional Superintendent of Police Girijesh Kumar told PTI that the bus overturned and fell into a roadside ditch. Four people died on the spot, while 28 other passengers were injured, Kumar said.

He said the identity of the deceased and the injured is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR NAV CK

Advertisement

Published April 26th, 2022 at 21:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

6 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

6 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

6 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

6 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

6 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

6 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

6 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

9 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

14 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

14 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

14 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Glory Actor Heo Dong Won Announces Divorce After 1 Year Of Marriage

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Kiran Rao Confesses To 'Shamelessly Using' Ex Aamir Khan's Star Power

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Here's How Vijay Transformed Into A Pilot For IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. Thoughtful Gifts To Exchange With Your Girlfriends On Women's Day

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  5. Rajinikanth To Make A Cameo In Sourav Ganguly's Biopic?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo