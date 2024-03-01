Advertisement

Lalitpur (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Four passengers were killed and 28 others injured on Tuesday evening when the bus they were travelling in overturned and fell into a roadside ditch here, police said.

The accident took place near Masaura village when the driver lost control over the bus while trying to avoid hitting a motorcyclist, they said.



Additional Superintendent of Police Girijesh Kumar told PTI that the bus overturned and fell into a roadside ditch. Four people died on the spot, while 28 other passengers were injured, Kumar said.

He said the identity of the deceased and the injured is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR NAV CK