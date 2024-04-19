Advertisement

Four people were killed and three others injured as the car they were travelling in lost control and collided with another vehicle in a village here, a police officer said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday midnight on the Fatehpur-Gorakhpur road in Khajua village, Station House Officer (Kaptanganj) Satyendra Kunwar said.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Ravi Srivastava (40), Vandana Srivastava (70), Ratan Srivastava (35), and the car driver, whose identity was yet to be established.

With the help of locals, police rescued the three injured, including two minors, from the mangled car, he said.

The injured were referred to a Lucknow hospital for treatment, the SHO said, adding the bodies have been sent for a post mortem examination.