Chandigarh, May 21 (PTI) The Haryana government on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 4 IAS and 16 HCS officers with immediate effect.

IAS officer Sangeeta Tetarwal has been posted as deputy commissioner, Kaithal replacing Pradeep Dahiya who has been posted as administrator (headquarters), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula, said an official release.

Niraj has been posted as sub-divisional officer (civil), Narwana while Saloni Sharma has been posted as sub-divisional officer (civil), Naraingarh and chief executive officer-cum-executive director, Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited, it said.

The HCS officers who have been transferred included Sushil Kumar, Dalbir Singh, Pradeep Ahlawat, Mahesh Kumar, Gayatri Ahlawat and Ashwini Kumar. PTI CHS VSD RHL