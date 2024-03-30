Advertisement

Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Four people, including a municipal councillor, were arrested for allegedly taking bribe in separate incidents on Tuesday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

Rohit Bairagi, a councillor of Balchand Pada, Bundi municipality, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1.50 lakh from the complainant, the spokesperson said.

The complainant alleged that he wanted permission to undertake some construction at his house. To realise this, Bairagi had demanded Rs 1 lakh for himself and another Rs 50,000 claiming the money had to be paid to the municipality chairperson.

In Jaipur, a junior assistant of Rajasthan Nursing Council was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 1.90 lakh. The person who handed him the money was also arrested, the ACB said.

Accused Nand Kishor Sharma had allegedly demanded the bribe from a college in lieu of giving relaxation in recognition norms, seat allocation and inspection.

In the third case, a chartered accountant was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh on behalf of income tax department officials.

Accused Puneet Mohnot had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from a businessman to settle a case filed against his firm. PTI AG CJ CJ