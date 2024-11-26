Published 14:35 IST, November 26th 2024
4 Killed After Car Hits Divider, Overturns in MP's Maihar
The car hit the divider near a river and turned turtle due to the impact, said Maihar police station in-charge Animesh Dwivedi.
Maihar: Four persons were killed when their car hit a divider and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.
The police reached the spot and took the four men in the car to a hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, he said.
Dwivedi said the victims were travelling to their hometown in Panna district from Katni city.
The deceased were identified as Shivraj Singh (50), Sukhvidan Singh (50), Damodar Singh (51) and Arvind Singh (42), all residents of Devendra Nagar in Panna district.
