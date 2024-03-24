Advertisement

Rampur: Four people were killed and about a dozen sustained injuries after the tractor trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck from behind in Milak area in Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the Dharmpur village road late on Saturday, they said. The police are trying to trace the truck driver. The victims were identified as Kavita (18), Tinku Yadav alias Ravi (18), Ramvati (45) and Savitri (30), the police said.

They were returning to Bareilly from Moradabad, they added. The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

