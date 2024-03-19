×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

4 Maoists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

This comes after the Maharashtra police received information regarding a huge naxal group hiding in the forests of Gadchiroli.

Reported by: Digital Desk
4 Maoists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
4 Maoists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: An encounter broke out between naxalities and Maharashtra Police in Gadchiroli on Monday. Dead bodies of 4 naxalities were recovered. Furthermore, 1 Ak47, 1 Carbine and 2 hand-made pistols were also found by the officials.

This comes after the Maharashtra police received information regarding a huge naxal group hiding in the forests of  Gadchiroli.

Advertisement

Following this, a joint operation by multiple teams of C60 and CRPF was carried out near Kolamarka mountains.

SP Gadchiroli, Neelotpal said that the maoisits carried a cash reward of Rs 36 lakhs declared by the Maharashtra Government.

Advertisement

The anti-naxal operations are currently underway in the area.

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PMK Founder S Ramadoss and his son and Rajya Sabha Member Anbumani Ramadoss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PMK Joins NDA Fold

a minute ago
Aaron Taylor

Who Is Aaron Taylor?

2 minutes ago
BREAKING

सीता सोरेन का इस्तीफा

3 minutes ago
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, US President Joe Biden and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Trilateral Summit in US

5 minutes ago
Google's Nowruz Doodle

Google Doodle for Nowruz

5 minutes ago
Lionel Messi looks on as he represents Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Messi out of friendlies

6 minutes ago
HD Kumaraswamy

Cracks in BJP-JDS Allianc

6 minutes ago
Sita Soren

Sita Soren Resigns

9 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

Student Arrested for Rape

10 minutes ago
Shaheen Afridi questions PCB's decision

PCB selection committee

11 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Seize Explosives Near Chikkanayakanahalli Days After Rameswaram Cafe Bomb Blast

Explosives Seized

12 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC to Hear Pleas

13 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

14 minutes ago
Ranji Trophy

Jaydev Unadkat to return

14 minutes ago
HanuMan

Jai HanuMan Delayed?

14 minutes ago
Manish Sisodia

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
omr sheet

APSC Prelims answer key

16 minutes ago
TCS

TCS shares

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  3. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 14 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Absentees: List of players who have opted out of the season

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo