4 Maoists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Mumbai: An encounter broke out between naxalities and Maharashtra Police in Gadchiroli on Monday. Dead bodies of 4 naxalities were recovered. Furthermore, 1 Ak47, 1 Carbine and 2 hand-made pistols were also found by the officials.

This comes after the Maharashtra police received information regarding a huge naxal group hiding in the forests of Gadchiroli.

Following this, a joint operation by multiple teams of C60 and CRPF was carried out near Kolamarka mountains.

SP Gadchiroli, Neelotpal said that the maoisits carried a cash reward of Rs 36 lakhs declared by the Maharashtra Government.

The anti-naxal operations are currently underway in the area.

Maharashtra | Bodies of four Naxalites were recovered in a joint operation by multiple teams of C60 and CRPF QAT near Kolamarka mountains, Gadchiroli. 1 AK47, 1 Carbine and 2 country-made pistols, naxal literature and belongings have also been recovered. The Naxalites carried a… — ANI (@ANI)