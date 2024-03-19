Updated March 19th, 2024 at 10:46 IST
4 Maoists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
This comes after the Maharashtra police received information regarding a huge naxal group hiding in the forests of Gadchiroli.
Mumbai: An encounter broke out between naxalities and Maharashtra Police in Gadchiroli on Monday. Dead bodies of 4 naxalities were recovered. Furthermore, 1 Ak47, 1 Carbine and 2 hand-made pistols were also found by the officials.
Following this, a joint operation by multiple teams of C60 and CRPF was carried out near Kolamarka mountains.
SP Gadchiroli, Neelotpal said that the maoisits carried a cash reward of Rs 36 lakhs declared by the Maharashtra Government.
The anti-naxal operations are currently underway in the area.
Published March 19th, 2024 at 10:46 IST