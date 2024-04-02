Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Tuesday made a big claim stating that four more top AAP leaders will be put behind bars before the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Atishi also disclosed the names of those leaders who she said are likely to be arrested.

The list of names include Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha, apart from her.

She said, "In the coming two months before the Lok Sabha elections, they will arrest 4 more AAP leaders - Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha..."

This comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal, who was under Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to now scrapped Delhi excise policy scam, was sent to judicial custody till April 15. During the hearing, the ED told the Rouse Avenue Court that the AAP supremo had named Atishi and Saurabh in the Delhi excise policy scam case. The Delhi CM had claimed that Vijay Nair, one of the accused in the case who was also the former communication-in-charge of AAP, used to report to Atishi.

BJP Trying to Put Next Line of AAP Leadership in Jail: Atishi

She claimed that the AAP is still united despite its leaders being in jail and that the “BJP is trying to put the next line of leadership of the AAP in jail.”

She said, "Yesterday the ED took Saurabh Bharadwaj and my name in the court, on the basis of a statement which is available with ED and CBI for one and a half years, this statement is in the charge sheet of ED. This statement is also in the charge sheets of CBI, so what was the reason for raising this statement? The reason for raising this statement was that now the BJP feels that despite Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain being in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party is still united and strong. Now they are planning to put the next line of leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party in jail..."

‘BJP approached me to join party’

The AAP leader also alleged that the saffron party approached her and warned her of ED action in the coming if she doesn't comply.

She added, “I want to inform everyone that the BJP, through a very close person of mine, approached me to join the party. I was asked to join the party and save my political career, or else I will get arrested by the ED in the coming month.”