4 Nabbed For Gruesome Murder, Accused Of Using Victim's Skull For Black Magic Ritual

Noida Police Arrest Four For Murdering Man To Use Skull In Black Magic Ritual | Image: shutterstock

Noida: In a horrific incident, four men have been arrested in UP's Noida for brutally killing a 29-year-old man for a black magic ritual. According to police, the accused allegedly killed the victim to use his skull for a tantric ritual, believing it would bring them immense wealth.

The victim, identified as Raju Kumar Sah, was found decapitated near a drain along Loni-Bhopra road on June 22. The police registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe. During the investigation, two suspects, Vikas Gupta and Dhananjaya Sehni, were arrested on August 15.

Further investigation led to the arrest of two more accused, Vikas Parmatma (24) and Narendra alias ND (32), on Saturday. The police also arrested two brothers, Pawan Kumar (40) and Pankaj (33), who were allegedly involved in the occult practice.

According to the police, the brothers, who were occult practitioners, had promised the other accused that they would earn Rs 50-60 crore if they performed a tantric ritual using a human skull.

The police said that Vikas Parmatma, one of the accused, had met Narendra alias ND, a lift operator at GTB Hospital in Delhi, a month before the murder. ND had introduced Parmatma to the occult practitioners, who convinced him of their powers.

On June 21, Parmatma, Gupta, and Sehni allegedly killed Sah, a native of Motihari, Bihar, who worked at an eatery near Kamla Market in Delhi. Sah was targeted as he was an orphan and had no family to look for him.

The accused allegedly strangled Sah hanged him from a ceiling fan, and later transported his body to Tila Mod. There, Parmatma beheaded Sah, kept the skull, and disposed of the body.

The police said that Parmatma skinned and cleaned the skull before handing it over to ND, who delivered it to the occult practitioners. However, after Gupta and Sehni were arrested on August 15, the practitioners panicked and hid the skull in a drain near Majlis Park metro station.

All four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy at the Tila Mod police station.