Noida: In a tragic incident in Central Noida's Tusyana village, a family of four people was found dead inside a closed room, with preliminary investigations suggesting asphyxiation due to a gas leak as the cause of their death..

DCP Suniti talking to news agency ANI, said, "A man Pawan Singh from Tusyana village informed that in one of his rooms, 4 tenants stay and they are lying dead inside the room and the room is locked from inside."

She added that neighbours informed the landlord of the foul smell and later the dead bodies were recovered. The knob of the cylinder was on, and the cylinder was found empty.

"Prima facie it seems like they have died of suffocation. We have taken the bodies into custody for further investigation, procedures for post-mortem are underway."

The four deceased have been identified as Chandresh Kumar, his brother Rajesh, their sister Bubbly and Chandresh Kumar's wife Nisha.

A similar incident was reported yesterday from Ecotech-3 of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, where also a family of four was found dead.