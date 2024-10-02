sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:39 IST, October 2nd 2024

4 of Family Found Dead at Home in Nagpur, Suicide Note Found

A couple and their sons were found dead at their home in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday morning, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A couple and their sons were found dead at their home in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday morning, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide | Image: Unsplash
  • 2 min read
13:39 IST, October 2nd 2024