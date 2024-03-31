Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun | Image: X

Advertisement

Devbhumi Dwarka: A fire broke out in a home which led to four members of a family, including an infant, dying of asphyxiation in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Sunday.

Police said that the blaze erupted at around 3:30 am on the first floor of the house located on Aditya Road in Dwarka City when the five members of the family were sleeping.

Advertisement

Police inspector TC Patel said that the family members could not escape as they failed to locate the exit door after the power supply to the house went off following the blaze.

The fire department and other officials rushed to the spot after being alerted to assist the situation. They found a couple, their 8-month-old daughter and the man's mother lying unconscious on the first floor of the house.

Advertisement

The family was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

The four deceased have been identified as Pawan Upadhyay (39), his wife Tithi (29), daughter Dhyana and mother Bhavaniben (69).

Advertisement

The man's grandmother, who was sleeping in a room on the ground floor of the house, escaped unhurt, the official added.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a blast in an air conditioner after overheating, officials said.

Advertisement

(Inputs from PTI)

