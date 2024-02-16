Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

4 Students Arrested For Gang-Raping 17-Yr-Old Fellow Student in Kota

A 17-year-old minor girl from Gurugram, studying at Kota in Rajasthan was allegedly gang raped by four of her classmates - all aged between 18 to 20 years.

Digital Desk
gangrape of a minor student
4 Students Arrested For Gang-Raping 17-Yr-Old Girl Fellow Student in Kota | Image:unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kota: A 17-year-old minor girl from Gurugram, studying at Kota in Rajasthan was allegedly gang raped by four of her classmates - all aged between 18 to 20 years. 

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Uma Sharma said that the minor student was fraudulently called to a flat and then raped by the four accused. The cop added that the minor got acquainted with the main accused through social media. The incident took place on Saturday and the minor filed a complaint on Tuesday, following which an FIR was registered by the police. 

Advertisement

Cops said the minor girl was staying in a hostel in Kota for a year as she was preparing for the NEET exam. Cops revealed that the minor girl had initially refused to file a complaint but soon filed one after he friends insisted her. 

The ASP said that the minor', whose medical examination was conducted and, was also undergoing psychological counselling.

Advertisement

Cops said all four fellow students have been arrested and booked under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and also the relevant sections of POCSO. Further probe is underway.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

36 minutes ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

37 minutes ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

38 minutes ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

38 minutes ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

39 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

40 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

40 minutes ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

42 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

43 minutes ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

an hour ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

an hour ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

3 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

3 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

8 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

8 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: 7 Die After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Paint Factory in Alipur

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. WATCH | Mob of 400 Attempts to Storm Churachandpur SP Office; 1 Dead

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez Being Considered To Onboard American Idol?

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Bharat Bandh Today: Section 144 in Noida, Strict Checking on Borders

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Recalling Iconic BAFTA Moments Ahead Of 2024 Awards

    Galleries22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo