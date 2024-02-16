Advertisement

Kota: A 17-year-old minor girl from Gurugram, studying at Kota in Rajasthan was allegedly gang raped by four of her classmates - all aged between 18 to 20 years.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Uma Sharma said that the minor student was fraudulently called to a flat and then raped by the four accused. The cop added that the minor got acquainted with the main accused through social media. The incident took place on Saturday and the minor filed a complaint on Tuesday, following which an FIR was registered by the police.

Cops said the minor girl was staying in a hostel in Kota for a year as she was preparing for the NEET exam. Cops revealed that the minor girl had initially refused to file a complaint but soon filed one after he friends insisted her.

The ASP said that the minor', whose medical examination was conducted and, was also undergoing psychological counselling.

Cops said all four fellow students have been arrested and booked under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and also the relevant sections of POCSO. Further probe is underway.