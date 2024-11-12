Published 11:57 IST, November 12th 2024
4 Women Dead, Several Injured After Soil Mound Collapses in UP's Kasganj
Four women died while several others were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district after a large mound of soil collapsed on Tuesday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Four women died while several others were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district after a large mound of soil collapsed on Tuesday. | Image: PTI/Representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:57 IST, November 12th 2024