sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Donald Trump | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 4 Women Dead, Several Injured After Soil Mound Collapses in UP's Kasganj

Published 11:57 IST, November 12th 2024

4 Women Dead, Several Injured After Soil Mound Collapses in UP's Kasganj

Four women died while several others were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district after a large mound of soil collapsed on Tuesday.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The Delhi Police are planning to conduct a DNA test on the body of the 36-year-old Swiss woman who was found dead near MCD school
Four women died while several others were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district after a large mound of soil collapsed on Tuesday. | Image: PTI/Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:57 IST, November 12th 2024