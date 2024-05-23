Advertisement

Lohardaga: In a tragic incident in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district, at least 4 labourers, including a woman, were reportedly buried alive in a pit, while digging a well on Thursday. According to the local police, the incident took place at around 11 am in Chitri Ambatoli Village in Senha police station area.

On information, the local police along with the concerned district authorities rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. The victims were retrieved from the pit and were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.

Advertisement

Legal action is being taken by the police

A senior police officer stated, the incident took place around 11 am in Chitri Ambatoli village in Senha police station area, around 80 km from state capital Ranchi. The workers were digging a well under an MGNREGA project, when the incident happened.

Advertisement

A rescue operation was initiated and the victims were taken out of the pit in an unconscious state. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they were declared dead.

The deceased were identified as Abu Rehan Ansari (35), Shabnam Khatun (21), Ramjan Ansari (35) and Bhagat. The bodies of the deceased have been preserved in a mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

Senha police station in-charge Vedant Shankar said, "A portion of the earth caved in when the four labourers were digging the well. Excavators and other equipment were deployed but the four persons were found dead."

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

