Published 23:51 IST, November 16th 2024
4-Year-Old Killed in Leopard Attack in Pune
In another incident of leopard attack in Maharashtra's Pune, a four-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in the Shirur tehsil of Pune district.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Child killed in leopard attack in Pune | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:51 IST, November 16th 2024