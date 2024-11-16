sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 23:51 IST, November 16th 2024

4-Year-Old Killed in Leopard Attack in Pune

In another incident of leopard attack in Maharashtra's Pune, a four-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in the Shirur tehsil of Pune district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Child killed in leopard attack in Pune
Child killed in leopard attack in Pune | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:51 IST, November 16th 2024