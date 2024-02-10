Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 07:56 IST

40% Commission Continues Even Under Congress: Karnataka Contractors’ Association

The ‘40 per cent’ commission allegations is back in the state of Karnataka, but this time it's not on the BJP.

Ronit Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: The ‘40 per cent’ commission allegations is back in the state of Karnataka, but this time it's not on the BJP. Karnataka State Contractor’s Association (KSCA) president D Kempanna said on Thursday that collection of 40 per cent commission for public works is continuing even under the Congress government. 

He added that it's just different group of people demanding commission. No lawmakers- MP, MLAs- are asking for commission but the government officials, he said. 

"Earlier, MLAs used to insist that works would be granted only if we pay them an amount,” Kempanna said.

Kempanna was addressing a press conference held to criticise the practice of packaging several works in a single tender to benefit a select few contractors.

Accusing the officials of demanding cut money, Kempanna refused to divulge any names at the moment and said he is “already fighting five defamation cases”. 

“The officials do not reveal on whose behalf they are collecting the commission,” he said.

In the past, the KSCA had levelled charges of “40 per cent commission” to imply that they were forced to pay the legislators of the ruling BJP government 40 per cent of a project cost for the bills to be cleared.

In the May 2023 state elections, Congress converted the ‘40 per cent’ commission allegations against the BJP into a full-fledged campaign. Notably, it resulted in favour of the Congress party, which secured thumping victory, dethroning the incumbent Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government. 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 07:54 IST

