Published 23:28 IST, October 26th 2024
42-Yr-Old Prisoner Hangs Himself With His Short's String Tied To A Nail In Bareilly Jail's Toilet
A 42-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself with the string of his shorts on a nail in the toilet of Central Jail in Barei
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
42-Yr-Old Prisoner Hangs Himself With His Short's String Tied To A Nail In Bareilly Jail's Toilet | Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
Advertisement
23:28 IST, October 26th 2024