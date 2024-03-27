×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 22nd, 2022 at 06:08 IST

44.2 deg C in Subarnapur as Odisha boils

44.2 deg C in Subarnapur as Odisha boils

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, May 21 (PTI) Odisha sweltered in scorching heat and intense humidity on Saturday as the mercury rose by several notches in the state, the Met office said.

At least 18 weather stations, as compared to 10 the previous day, recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Advertisement

The maximum temperature rose by around 1-3 degrees at a few places and was above normal in several areas.

Subarnapur recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 44 degrees C each in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh. The maximum temperature shot up to 40.4 degrees in Balasore, five notches above average.

Advertisement

Bargarh and Bolangir recorded 43.5 and 43.2 degrees respectively. The mercury in the capital Bhubaneswar settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 37.8 in Cuttack, it said.

The Met office said scattered to widespread light or moderate rainfall is likely in Odisha over the next five days. PTI HMB NN NN

Advertisement

Published May 22nd, 2022 at 06:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

India misses out on sure-shot team gold, record at Asian Shooting Championship due to apparel issue

Pistol shooter apologises

2 minutes ago
Aloe Vera

Hair Growth Tips

2 minutes ago
The MS Dali collided with one of the support structures of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday.

news

5 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex ends 500 up

6 minutes ago
Dental care mistakes

Dental Care Tips

7 minutes ago
2 Chinese Nationals Arrested In UP For Illegally Entering India

Chinese Nationals Held

7 minutes ago
Flaxseeds

Ways To Consume Flaxseeds

10 minutes ago
Taiwan Commissions 2 New Navy Ships As Safeguards Against Rising Threat From China

Taiwan Commissions Ships

11 minutes ago
Shahid Mallya

Shahid Replaced By Arijit

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Is Kohli's act PR stunt?

14 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump's media company

17 minutes ago
Mohit Sharma with Shubman Gill

'We are missing him'

17 minutes ago
Rumy Alqahtani Saudi Arabia's First Miss Universe Contestant

Rumy Alqahtani

19 minutes ago
Air India passenger accused them for giving her mother's seat to another passenger

Woman Accuses Air India

22 minutes ago
Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam

Shahid Afridi on Shaheen

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

23 minutes ago
Summer Bumper BR-96 Wednesday Result Today

Summer Bumper BR-96 Draw

26 minutes ago
NEET Exam Success with iDreamCareer: Your Path to Medical School Admission

iDreamCareer

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News16 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo