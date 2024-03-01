English
Updated April 25th, 2022 at 22:15 IST

4,64,910 precaution doses of Covid vaccine administered to those aged 18-59 yrs: Govt

4,64,910 precaution doses of Covid vaccine administered to those aged 18-59 yrs: Govt

Press Trust Of India
  • 2 min read
New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Over 46,962 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to those in the 18-59 years age group on Monday, taking the total count of these doses to 4,64,910, according to health ministry data.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 187.92 crore with more than 20 lakh being administered till 7 pm, the ministry said.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.

All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

Over 2.64 crore ( 2,64,96,544) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to those aged 60 and above so far.   The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.  The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.  India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.   The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60   eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine. PTI PLB  ANB ANB

Published April 25th, 2022 at 22:15 IST

