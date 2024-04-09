48 Hours, 1,400 KM: The Chase by Delhi Police to Arrest Man Accused of Killing Live-In Partner

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a 27-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly killing his live-in-partner in Dwarka’s Dabri and hiding the dead body inside a large wardrobe, said officers on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly hacked his live-in partner to death due to dispute over continued pressure for marriage, said officials.

The 26-year-old woman was found dead in a wardrobe in her room last Wednesday. According to the father of the deceased, the woman was living with the accused for the last one-and-a-half months.

Thye accused, identified as Vipal Tailor, is a notorious criminal previously involved in 10 cases, including attempted murder and violations of NDPS Act.

The parents of the victim got suspicious when she called her mother around 11am on Wednesday, worried over a fight with Tailor, said police.

The parents rushed to Delhi after subsequent calls went unanswered. The father allegedly found his daughter's dead body in the wardrobe with superficial wounds and strangulation marks.

48 Hours, 4 States And 1,400 KMs: The Chase

Acting on the complaint filed by parents of the victim on Wednesday, Delhi Police launched manhunt for Taylor across the city and neighbouring states.

After chasing him for two days, in four states, covering 1,400 KMs, the Delhi Police caught Taylor in Rajasthan's Udaipur while he was escaping in an ambulance with plans to shift to Gujarat.

During the intial probe, it was revealed that Taylor decided to kill his partner after experiencing displeasure over constant demand for money and pressure of marriage, said officials.