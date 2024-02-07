The nexus involves direct support to terrorist outfits and intricate coordination of logistics, weapons, and manpower across the border. | Image: Republic

Srinagar: In a major breakthrough, joint security forces in Kupwara in north Kashmir successfully thwarted a cross-border terror module, leading to the arrest of five individuals involved in smuggling arms and ammunition.

The operation, conducted by the Kupwara Police along with 09 PARA exposed a nefarious network connected to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Acting on credible information from various sources, Kupwara Police, in collaboration with the 09 PARA (Indian Army’s Field Regiment in Tangdhar), launched a joint operation that led to the arrest of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a key player in the cross-border smuggling network. Bhat, a resident of ‘Rear Sudhpora Karnah,’ was found in possession of a significant cache of weapons, including an AK Rifle, an AK magazine, AK rounds, pistols, and pistol magazines.

Bhat’s connections were exposed during investigations, revealing his communication with two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist handlers based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Identified as Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh alias Shakoor, and Qazi Mohammad Khushal, these handlers, originally from Kupwara but shifted to PoK in the mid-1990s for arms training, orchestrated the smuggling of arms and ammunition across the border, leveraging Bhat's proximity to the Line of Control (LoC).

“As the operation progressed, an additional four individuals linked to the conspiracy were apprehended, shedding light on the extent of the plot. Khursheed Ahmad Rather, a teacher, along with Mudassir Shafiq, Ghulam Sarwar Rather and Qazi Fazal Illahi, all originating from Karnah, were discovered in possession of extra weaponry including five AK Rifles (Short), five AK magazines and sixteen AK rounds,” disclosed an insider.

Top police official emphasized the well-organized and sustained effort by Pakistan to fuel unrest and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The nexus involves direct support to terrorist outfits and intricate coordination of logistics, weapons, and manpower across the border.

“Repeatedly, we have uncovered a meticulously planned and continuous initiative by Pakistan to instigate unrest and terrorism here. This network includes not only direct support to terrorist groups but also intricate coordination of logistics, weapons and manpower across the border," said a top police official.

The investigation further unveiled that Pakistan's intelligence agencies actively support terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in orchestrating cross-border terrorism activities. The incident in Kupwara further reveals Pakistan’s persistent involvement in destabilizing J&K by providing logistical and material support to terrorist elements.

“Joint security forces are intensifying efforts to thoroughly investigate and dismantle this cross-border terrorism nexus. The focus extends beyond apprehending individuals directly involved to unravelling the broader conspiracy and identifying key players responsible for orchestrating these nefarious activities from across the border,” he added.

“The proximity of certain villages to the Line of Control (LoC) is exploited to facilitate the smuggling of weapons, escalating the threat to peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir. The ongoing investigation in this case aims to uncover the entire network and reveal any additional links to the illicit trafficking of arms, ammunition and prohibited materials,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas.

