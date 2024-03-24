×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

5 Crushed to Death by Dumper After Dispute Between 2 Groups in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

On Saturday evening, the five men were allegedly crushed to death by a dumper over a dispute.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Haryana Cabinet approved the Haryana Honourable Disposal of Dead Body Bill, 2024
The police have lodged a case (Representative image) | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kota: A dispute in the Pagaria area of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district claimed five lives, including two brothers, police said on Sunday. On Saturday evening, the five men were allegedly crushed to death by a dumper over a dispute.  

The two accused -- Ranjeet Singh and Dunger Singh -- fled the spot after the crime, they added. The victims are siblings Bharat Singh (22) and Dhiraj Singh (20), and Tufan Singh (33), Goverdhan Singh (28) and Balu Singh (20) of Binnayga Fanta village. Pagaria SHO Vijendra Singh told PTI that there was a dispute between Ranjeet Singh and Dunger Singh -- aged around 20-22 -- and Bharat Singh and others late on Saturday. 

Advertisement

Reason Behind Dispute Unknown

The reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained, he told PTI. Having failed to resolve the dispute, Bharat Singh, his brother and the three other victims left for the police station on two motorcycles, he said. 

They had barely travelled half a kilometre when Ranjeet Singh and Dunger Singh allegedly got a dumper parked nearby and drove it over the motorcycles, killing four on the spot. The fifth victim died on the way to hospital, the SHO said. The two accused then abandoned the dumper and fled, he said. 

Advertisement

Circle Officer Prem Kumar said the reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained. It has been learnt that initially there was no major enmity or rivalry between the victims and the accused. The accused are yet to be traced, he said. 

The police have lodged a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Ranjeet Singh and Dunger Singh, SHO Vijendra Singh said. The victims were daily-wage labourers. The post-mortem of the bodies is underway, he added. 

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

a few seconds ago
Two bears attacked farmers working in cashew plantations near Gaduru and Deppuru villages of Srikakulam district today morning.

Andhra Bear AttacK

a minute ago
Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

6 minutes ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

7 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

9 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

11 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

15 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

17 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

18 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

19 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

19 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

22 minutes ago
Johnson Controls

HVAC acquisition race

22 minutes ago
Bosch

Bosch, Samsung compete fo

22 minutes ago
Tabu

BTS Pic From Crew Set

23 minutes ago
RKS Bhadauria

Who is RKS Bhadauria?

24 minutes ago
The four men wear black baseball caps and as they point to the sky in a gesture relating to belief in one god

ISIS-K Shares Selfie

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo