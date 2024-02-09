5 Dead, 6 Injured After SUV Falls Into River in Maharashtra’s Nanded

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Five people lost their lives whereas six others sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a river near Moghali village in Maharashtra’s Nanded district in the early hours of Friday.

According to sources, the mishap was reported when they were were returning to Vannel in Telangana’s Nizamabad after celebrating the first birthday of the daughter of a relative Santosh Bhalerao.

The preliminary investigations suggest that the speeding SUV ran into a pothole which led to bursting of a tyre following which the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell from the bridge into the river. Sources revealed that at least two women reportedly drowned in the cold river before local villagers could rescue them. After receiving the information, police reached the spot.

The deceased have been identified Savita Shyam Bhalerao (25), Rekha Parmeshwar Bhalerao (30), Anjana Dnyaneshwar Bhalerao (31), two minors – Priti Parmeshwar Bhalerao (8), and Sushil Maroti Gaikwad (7).

All the victims were residents of Renapur village of Bhokar in Nanded district and were on the way to their workplaces in Telangana when the tragedy happened.

The injured family members include Shyam T, Bhalerao, Parmeshwar T. Bhalerao, Dnyaneshwar T, Bhalerao, Datta Dnyaneshwar Bhalerao, Pritesh Parmeshwar Bhalerao, Soham Parmeshwar Bhalerao. The injured have been admitted to local village hospital for treatment, where the two of the injured are slated to be serious.

Further investigations are underway.

