Raisen: At least 5 person killed and over 11 injured after a speeding truck rammed into a wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. The incident occurred on Monday evening leading to a massive panic like situation in the area with people lying in pool of blood on the road. On the information, the local police along with concerned district administration rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated.

The injured were immediately shifted to various hospitals in the district for treatment, where five of the injured were declared dead. The other 11 injured persons including women and children are undertreatment at the hospital in critical situation.

According to a police official, the incident took place on Bhopal-Jabalpur road National Highway-45 at Khamaria Ghat.

Report suggests that the driver of the speeding truck lost his control on the truck, following which the truck rammed into the wedding procession and crushed several people, including women and children. The injured were immediately admitted to the district hospital after hospital.

It is being said that the procession had come from Hoshangabad to Pipariya village of Raisen.

The seriously injured people were referred to Bhopal. The police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem.\

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.