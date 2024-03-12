×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

5 Dead, Several Injured As Speeding Truck Rams into Procession in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen

At least 5 person died and over 11 injured after a speeding truck rammed into a procession in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Road accident
Road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen killed 5 | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Raisen: At least 5 person killed and over 11 injured after a speeding truck rammed into a wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. The incident occurred on Monday evening leading to a massive panic like situation in the area with people lying in pool of blood on the road. On the information, the local police along with concerned district administration rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. 

The injured were immediately shifted to various hospitals in the district for treatment, where five of the injured were declared dead. The other 11 injured persons including women and children are undertreatment at the hospital in critical situation. 

Advertisement

According to a police official, the incident took place on Bhopal-Jabalpur road National Highway-45 at Khamaria Ghat.

Report suggests that the driver of the speeding truck lost his control on the truck, following which the truck rammed into the wedding procession and crushed several people, including women and children. The injured were immediately admitted to the district hospital after hospital. 

Advertisement

It is being said that the procession had come from Hoshangabad to Pipariya village of Raisen.

The seriously injured people were referred to Bhopal. The police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem.\

Advertisement

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

3 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

3 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

3 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Temperature Surges in Delhi, Mercury Recorded at 31.4 Degrees Celsius

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. PM Narendra Modi Has Delivered on What He Promised: BJP On CAA

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago

  4. Fahadh Faasil Starrer Aavesham Gets A Release Date

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. FC Goa make ISL playoffs after exciting 3-3 draw with Punjab FC

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo