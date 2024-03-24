Advertisement

Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI): Five people, including three women, died and five others were injured when the tractor-trailer they were travelling in turned turtle in Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

A group of 10 people were riding in the vehicle which skidded off a road near a pond and overturned in an open field. Three died on the spot, two later in a hospital while the injured are undergoing treatment, a senior police official told PTI over phone. PTI VVK NVG NVG