Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated May 18th, 2022 at 16:20 IST

5 die after tractor-trailer overturns in Telangana

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI): Five people, including three women, died and five others were injured when the tractor-trailer they were travelling in turned turtle in Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

A group of 10 people were riding in the vehicle which skidded off a road near a pond and overturned in an open field. Three died on the spot, two later in a hospital while the injured are undergoing treatment, a senior police official told PTI over phone. PTI VVK NVG NVG

Published May 18th, 2022 at 16:20 IST

