Updated April 10th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

5 Die in Bid to Rescue Cat From Abandoned Well in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

The abandoned well was being used as a biogas pit.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maha: 5 Die in Bid to Rescue Cat From Abandoned Well in Ahmednagar
Maha: 5 Die in Bid to Rescue Cat From Abandoned Well in Ahmednagar | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ahmednagar: In a bizarre incident, five people lost their lives while attempting to save a cat which had fallen into a well in Wadki village of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, late on Tuesday night.

According to officials from Nevasa Police station, police have recovered the bodies of five of the six people who had jumped into the well to rescue the cat. The abandoned well was being used as a biogas pit. The well already had animal waste stored inside.

Senior Police Officer Dhananjay Jadhav said, "A rescue team recovered the dead bodies of five of the six people who jumped one after another into an abandoned well-having animal waste stored while trying to rescue a cat. One person who entered the well with a rope tied to his waist survived and was later rescued by the police. He is under treatment in the hospital nearby."

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.
 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

